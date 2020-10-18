Bolivians vote and vote in a climate of tension

Approximately 7 million Bolivians will vote this Sunday (6pm) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to elect President, Vice-President, MPs and Senators of the Plurinational State. Luis Arce of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party is named as a favorite in the polls. Behind him are ex-president Carlos Mesa (civil community), representative of traditional law, and businessman Luis Fernando Camacho (we believe), who is considered one of the operators of the 2019 coup.

All investigations point to the possibility of a victory for Arce in the first round – according to some institutes at the limit of the error rate. For this, the MAS candidate must cast more than 40% of the votes and open 10 percentage points in second place. In the last three surveys, the difference for Mesa is between 7 and 10.5 points.

Historical

This Sunday’s elections are one of the most tumultuous in the country’s history. Last year, then President Evo Morales (MAS) was re-elected but resigned after a wave of violence that swept the country. The opposition manifestations were sparked by a report by the Organization of American States (OAS) which pointed to an alleged fraud in the investigation. The hypothesis had already been ruled out by independent studies, but it contributed to the election cancellation in November.

For the past 12 months, Bolivia has been led by a transitional government led by former self-appointed Senator and President Jeanine Áñez. She broke her promise to hold elections in the first half of the year and used covid-19 as a justification to postpone the election three times. As a representative of the radical right in Bolivia, Áñez was a candidate for the presidency, but gave up in September “so as not to split the opposition”.

The time was also marked by the persecution of MAS fighters, allies and supporters of Morales, who has been in exile in Argentina since the coup.

Anything for lithium?

The dispute over lithium is the main reason for the conflicts exacerbated by the racism propagated by the extreme right against the indigenous majority. This is the assessment of MAS, who ruled the country between 2005 and 2019, and international analysts polled by Brasil de Fato in the past few months.

Lithium is an alkali metal that is used to make batteries. The world’s largest reserves are in Bolivia – about a third of all lithium on the planet. One of the pillars of the Morales government was the nationalization of the country’s oil, gas and mineral resources, which enabled record economic growth and reduced extreme poverty by nearly 20 percentage points.

Luis Arce, who led this process for 12 years at the head of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The proposal was based on the transfer of private companies to the control of the state and, most importantly, on the renegotiation of transnational contracts, which required an additional 32% tax for mineral exploration.

Lithium is one of the most frequently cited topics in the virtual campaigns of the presidential candidates, which highlight an increasingly violent political and economic project dispute. The new coronavirus pandemic, affecting the global economy, heightened the importance of the debate over changes in the energy matrix and strategies to resume gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

The topic became even more important from July 25, 2020. At the time, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, an American company that manufactures electric cars, responded ironically and aggressively to a comment on social media about his participation in the annulment of the 2019 election in Bolivia: “We will meet who we want. Deal with it”.

For Arce, Musk’s statement reveals the reasons for the coup and the foreign interests at stake in the new elections. The remaining presidential candidates, who supported Morales’ resignation last year, downplay the position of Tesla CEO.

mistrust

Changes in the upper echelons of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) are viewed with suspicion by Bolivian political analysts.

Another cause for concern is the continued presence of the OAS as an election observer. The role of Secretary General Luis Almagro has been denounced by human rights organizations and activists such as Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, the Nobel Prize for Human Rights.

Outside of Bolivia, the warning signal also lights up. In Brazil, Argentina and Chile, which have the largest Bolivian communities, voters accuse the Plurinational Electoral Body (OEP) of making information difficult to access and of disregarding the right to vote.

MAS has been the favorite party for Bolivian immigrants since the overseas voting began in 2009. Last year, Morales had 71% of the preferences in Brazil and 58% of the average vote outside of Bolivia.

