Bolsonaro acts as a “trained trump dog” in the dispute

The visit of US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who came to Brazil for official meetings this week, added to the siege of Donald Trump’s administration in America’s technology war with China.

In a video conference with business people from São Paulo, which is affiliated with the São Paulo Industry Association (Fiesp), Ambassador O’Brien explicitly stated on Monday (19) that Brazil should exclude Chinese participation in the development of 5G technology in Brazil .

“Especially when you have Huawei on your 5G network, there are ‘back doors’ and the ability to decrypt almost any data that is generated anywhere in Brazil, be it by the government, national security or private companies in Brazil.” Skills to innovate and develop new products, techniques and practices. (…) We strongly recommend our partners, including Brazil, to only use reliable suppliers in their 5G network, ”said the American.

The term backdoor used by the Ambassador refers to an access door to the system that was created from a previously installed program and that allows unauthorized persons to access it.

Also read: Brazil is the only neighbor of Bolivia that has not yet congratulated Arce on his victory

For Professor Sergio Amadeu of the Federal University of ABC (UFABC) in São Paulo, “the global geopolitical war is increasingly driven by technology” and the submissive position of Jair Bolsonaro’s government towards the US shows that Brazil does not have a technological development strategy.

“If we had a strategy, we could take advantage of this war between the giants to move forward, but we’re not. Bolsonaro is a trained Trump dog. Trump waves and he leaves after wagging his tail,” says Amadeu, one of the leading specialists for information and communication technologies in the country.

According to him, behind this American management over the Brazilian government is precisely the technological race. “You [os EUA] They no longer have the hegemony in information technology and are using their geopolitical leadership in the neoliberal West to consolidate, maintain their power and slow down, avenge and block Chinese companies, “he says.

Also read: Haiti: People’s Court condemns violations of Brazil-led UN mission

At maximum performance in Brazil, 5G technology is expected to offer very fast internet speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G, as well as greater reliability and availability. The technology will also have the ability to massively connect a significant number of devices simultaneously.

For Sergio Amadeu, Brazil has historically not had its own strategy for technological development. Even in times when data is the world’s greatest financial commodity, Brazil is completely dependent on this market.

“We can’t even keep the data in our country. We use data center structures and artificial intelligence infrastructures that often don’t even exist in Brazil. In the world where data is valuable, we are a colony, now a colony of data, “he quips.

The US uses surveillance technology

Among the companies in the industry, the Chinese Huawei is the main supplier of equipment for telecom operators who should participate in the Brazilian auction of 5G, which is scheduled for next year.

The Chinese group leads the international market for this type of technology ahead of the US. As a result, its operations on American soil were curtailed last year on the orders of President Donald Trump, who allegedly threatened national security.

The surveillance system that the US accuses China of being used in 5G devices has been used by Americans for decades, warns Sergio Amadeu.

Also read: China joins global agreement for R $ 11 billion for distribution of vaccines against Covid-19

The Law Enforcement Communications Assistance Act, abbreviated as Calea, is a US wiretapping act that has been in place since 1994 that requires telecommunications companies to manufacture equipment that includes a gateway through which US intelligence agencies can conduct wiretapping and wiretapping, to defend US interests.

“When this American official says that ‘we cannot use China’s equipment because China locks back doors in it,’ he is making that statement primarily on the assumption that China is doing what they, the United States of America, are doing . ” .

Also read: On TV, Biden again quotes the Amazon, and Trump avoids replies on covid-19

In July, the UK decided that operators operating in the country could no longer buy 5G devices from Huawei. British companies were banned from purchasing new fifth generation mobile infrastructure products from the Chinese manufacturer during the year. The products already installed are expected to be removed by 2027.

“They combine a number of actions like legislation. They arrested the vice president of Huawei in Canada two years ago and claimed she was contributing equipment for Iran. It is indeed a legal deviation. They combine political and legal Tracking with delay measures in the implementation of a technology that is so far superior to other technologies in the case of 5G, “he emphasizes.

Edition: Leandro Melito