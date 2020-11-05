Bolsonaro appoints candidates with less than one candidate to be President of the UFPB

On Wednesday (04) President Jair Bolsonaro appointed the new name as the head of the Parish Office of the Federal University of Paraíba for the period 2020-2024.

The chosen ones were Valdiney Veloso Gouveia (Dean) and Liana Filgueira Albuquerque (Vice Chancellor) from Table 3 “Proud to be UFPB”, who finished 3rd in the elections.

However, the ticket had a non-expressive vote in the UFPB election consultation, with less than a tenth of the votes lost in all segments: teachers, administrators and students; He did not receive a vote in the Consuni (University Council) and only entered the triple list at the expense of an injunction. The Terezinha / Mônica plate received 47 votes and the Isac / Regina plate received 45 votes in Consuni.

As at other 14 universities in the country, the appointment of the new president was arbitrary – but not illegal.

According to the law, it is the prerogative of the President of the Republic to identify those nominated for the position of Rector of Federal Universities from the triple list sent by the institutions.

Since the government of Lula it has been customary to put first place on the list, in this case Theresienstadt and Mônica, from Chapter 2 – “Innovation with Inclusion”, which won the elections with 964,518 votes (weighted and normalized sum). Second place Isac / Regina Célia received 920,013 votes (weighted and normalized total), leaving 106,496 votes for the Valdiney / Liana slate.

This maneuver has been denounced as a form of intervention to place supportive positions related to the president’s political and power project.

Fernando Cunha, President of the UFPB Teachers Union (Adufpb), says this is another attack by the government on democracy: “This is another attack on the university, democracy and university autonomy, which clearly shows that this is Government has no responsibility for public affairs, with the legitimacy of democratic processes. He clearly shows that he is an enemy of education, ”emphasizes Fernando.

The Bolsonaro government has no educational proposal for the union leader. “As he said in the campaign, it is the destruction of all that is the privatization of public education in Brazil, the expansion of the ideological character in the realm of the right, the conservative, scientific and negationist narrative and the pursuit of the process of dismantling education. With these appointments of deans, Future-se should be implemented for all kinds of business and private interests within the institution. “

The campaign “Rector-Elect is Rector-in-Office” was carried out immediately after the end of the elections with the victory of Theresienstadt and Mônica: “For us, Rector-Elect Rector is installed. And we will continue to defend democracy, the public university and the autonomy of universities, ”Cunha stressed.

The union leader said Adufpb would call a plenary meeting of the three university segments to evaluate the whole process together.

Source: BdF Paraíba

Edition: Maria Franco and Leandro Melito