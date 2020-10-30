Bolsonaro says he will root out communism from Brazil – the world

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said at a public event on Thursday that “if God wants, the extermination of communism could soon be celebrated in the country”.

“We will drive communism out of the country in a short time,” said the head of state to hundreds of supporters in a ceremony for the handover of works in the city of Imperatriz in the state of Maranhão (north-east), whose governor Flávio Dino is precisely from the Communist Party of Brazil ( PCdoB).

“We do not accept this type of dictatorial regime” and “we represent freedom, those who do not fear the truth and with whom we will build a new Brazil,” said the leader of the emerging Brazilian extreme right.