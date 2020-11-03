Bolsonaro says if Biden wins in the US, Brazil could suffer “crucial external interference” – World

Contrary to the advice of the advisors to wait calmly for the result of the presidential elections on Tuesday in the USA, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wrote, without naming his name, on a social network that the Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the winner of the North American elections, Brazil can have serious problems. Bolsonaro, a staunch supporter of Republican Donald Trump, who is running for re-election but could be defeated according to polls, said the US will act under Biden to interfere in the 2022 presidential election in Brazil, where he himself will try to to be re-elected.

“In Brazil, particularly because of its agricultural potential, we could from now on suffer decisive outside interference in the search for a domestic policy that is sympathetic to these powers and that is aimed at the 2022 presidential election (in Brazil).” – Wrote the Brazilian President, who was furious days ago when Joe Biden said in an election debate with Trump that he would take serious action if deforestation continued in the Amazon.

In the same publication, Jair Bolsonaro expressed concern about a likely win for Biden that could encourage a left turn in several South American countries. For Bolsonaro, strengthening the left means what he and his followers classify as the end of freedom.

“Our greatest asset, freedom, is still threatened. In this struggle it is very clear that food security is becoming so important for some countries, and that this includes the rule of the Amazon itself.” – Jair Bolsonaro usually explained confused in his Portuguese.

Despite the fear expressed on social networks, Bolsonaro tried to show confidence in Trump’s victory, telling CNN Brazil to have no doubt that the Republican would show the polls are wrong and will win. Although the American has repeatedly taken measures to protect US interests from Brazilian interests, Bolsonaro said days ago that he has no reason to hide his admiration and support for the President of the United States, as this is something that his heart emerges from.

“I hope if this is God’s will to appear at the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the United States. I don’t have to hide it, it is from the heart.” – said Bolsonaro at a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brasília on September 20 of October.