Bolsonaro visits the work in Maranhão; Dino meets with

On Thursday (29) President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) is on the program in the morning in the capital Maranhão, São Luís, and in the afternoon in Imperatriz, the second largest city in the state.

Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB), Maranhão’s spokesman for the President in Congress and Majority Leader in the Senate, was responsible for inviting and drafting the agenda.

Live on Wednesday evening (28), the Senator shared details of Bolsonaro’s agenda and announced a series of works in the area. He mentioned building an airport in collaboration with the private sector in Balsas in the city of Rocha.

On that occasion, he reiterated that a trip to Balsas had been canceled because Governor Flávio Dino had refused the president’s security.

Roberto Rocha (PSDB) intends to run for governor in Maranhão in 2022 with the support of Bolsonaro. / Reproduction

The statements were made by President Bolsonaro and Senator Roberto Rocha for about a week, but Governor Flávio Dino denies having received a request from the military police to use security personnel. The case was even brought to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the president asked to prove his version.

Governor Flávio Dino, who is seen by Bolsonaro as an enemy, has the inauguration of a new university camp in São Bento (MA) and two schools on his agenda. Dino will also take part in the International Meeting of Governors for Climate at 2:00 pm, which is expected to form a “Council of Governors for Climate” in one of the areas supported by the Bolsonaro government, the environment, whose epicenter Ricardo Salles the epicenter was, most neglected, recent internal government crisis.

Governors must sign a commitment to combat and adapt to climate change by achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and strengthening sustainable economic axes.

In addition to Dino Walder Góes (AP), Renato Casagrande (ES), Helder Barbalho (Pará), Paulo Câmara (Pernambuco), Wellington Dias (PI), João Doria (SP) and Vice Governor Wanderlei Barbosa Castro (ZU).

Sao Luis

In the capital, at 11 a.m., the president will make a technical visit to the restoration work of the BR-135, an important access road to São Luís and outlets for the production of grains such as corn and soybeans.

The work did not start in his government but resumed after approval by the Federal Court of Justice (TCU) in July 2020 in response to a public civil lawsuit by the Federal Ministry in 2019 during the Temer government.

The civil lawsuit is the result of an investigation that highlighted violations, such as the lack of prior consultation with the 62 or so Quilombola communities that could be affected by the work and the need for socio-environmental impact studies complete.

Also in 2019, during the Temer government, Governor Flávio Dino offered to take over the work under the responsibility of the National Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (Dnit) and meet the proposed requirements, but his application was rejected.

In February 2020, under the Bolsonaro government, he re-sent a letter calling on an audience to offer support for the restoration of federal highways, including the BR-135.

According to the NGO Terra de Direitos, the approval given by the TCU in July 2020 is being questioned by quilombola movements that claim to be based on an endorsement from the Fundação Cultural Palmares, which they no longer consider represented in the face of administrative changes.

João da Cruz, Coordinator of the Quilombola Movement of Maranhão (Moquibom), confirmed that there had been no consultations with the municipalities about the resumption of work and stated that the concern about the Bolsonaro government, which had already made several declarations of hatred against indigenous peoples has given up, has been doubled and quilombolas.

“If it was already difficult with these other governments that said they were popular where they had at least some dialogue with these communities, now imagine with this truculent government as it has existed since it existed. As he said, he wouldn’t leave a piece of land for indigenous people or quilombolas, ”asks João da Cruz.

empress

The schedule, announced only through Senator Roberto Rocha’s (PSDB) social networks, is a public appearance at the National Airport of Mayor Renato Moreira around 1:50 p.m. and a visit to the recently opened Panelódromo at 2:00 p.m.

Panelódromo is a gastronomic complex of popular dishes, especially the traditional panelada, which gives the place its name. The complex with a budget of around R $ 1.5 million combines 42 grocery boxes in the city center.

The work was made possible by the indication of the Senator of Tukan and a partnership between the City Hall of Imperatriz, the Ministry of Social Development and changes by the parliamentarian.

Early campaign

In the middle of the local elections, the trip will be repeated as an early campaign for 2022, with the opportunity to declare candidates for the far right and the far right in the communities where it was victorious in the northeast and seek votes given the visibility of emergency aid in the region to win who was defeated in the elections.

In both cities, he is expected to support candidates for mayor of the allied base from Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB). In Imperatriz the candidate, also a toucan, Madeira (PSDB) and in São Luís the candidate Eduardo Braide (Pode).

Edition: Leandro Melito