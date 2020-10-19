Bolsonaro will not auction the mineral exploration of the

This year auctions are to take place, which will enable the exploration of the natural resources of the Amazon and the issuing of logistics and infrastructure licenses. The Federal Government’s proposal is part of the Partnership and Investment Program (PPI).

According to the director of the Movement for Popular Sovereignty over Mining (MAM), Márcio Zonta, the initiative of the Jair Bolsonaro government shows that the Amazon is at the center of the international financial system. A total of eight projects are on the Agenda 2020, which are spread over different parts of the northern region and extract a large number of minerals.

“They want to plunder the Amazon even more. If we understand the role of the Amazon in the world and what minerals are currently being extracted in this region, we will notice two things in particular: On the one hand, the Brazilian Amazon regulates the international gold financial system, which mainly depends on the illegal trade, and this also applies to other minerals in the region such as copper and iron, ”he summarized.

The social movement coordinator emphasizes that copper and iron are the raw material for a wide variety of technologies ranging from the defense industry to the automotive industry to the telecommunications industry, 5g technology and the so-called “superfluous” rich industry “.

“The latter are things with no social functionality, but which require a lot of minerals to make: cell phones, software, regardless of what, the Amazon is a constant supply of these raw materials which are then used for the primitive accumulation of capital in the manufacture of these Consumer goods, ”he added.

Environmental conflicts

According to the federal government, the areas that are to be extracted are neither under nature protection nor in indigenous reserves. In addition to the mining-related auctions, licenses for the installation of power cables in the state of Amazonas worth more than $ 1.5 billion and a length of more than 2.5 thousand kilometers will be awarded.

However, Zonta points out that the damage done to all Brazilians by mining activities is innumerable, especially to local communities.

