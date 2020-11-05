Bolsonaro’s attacks legitimize aggression against journalists,

Organizations and organizations connected with journalism vehemently opposed the violence against experts from NSC TV, a subsidiary of TV Globo in Santa Catarina, who were beaten by bathers on the beach of Campeche in Florianópolis on Monday (2), the holiday of the dead, on the beach of Campeche in Florianópolis .

The two reporters covered the violation of the decree prohibiting people from staying on the sandstrip of the island’s beaches when a man without a mask approached the camera and threatened to break it, claiming it was allegedly unauthorized been filmed.

After a series of verbal attacks, reporter Bárbara Barbosa began taping the threats on her cell phone. Then a second man beat the professional and tried to tear off the device, which was forcibly taken from his hands by a woman who was accompanying them.

After the team was besieged, the two station experts recorded a police report. The reporter had marks on her wrist and arm after being grabbed by one of the attackers and had her body examined at the Instituto Geral de Perícia in Santa Catarina on Tuesday (3).

Although the images of the approach have been widely circulated and have generated criticism at the national level, the episode is just one of dozen of attacks media professionals have received in recent times.

According to Maria José Braga, President of the National Union of Journalists (Fenaj), three more cases of violence were recorded in the last week alone.

Among them the kidnapping of the journalist Romano dos Anjos, presenter of TV Imperial, who is linked to Rede Record in Roraima. The professional, who often criticizes local corruption, was found the next day with injured legs and a broken left arm.

:: Journalists are attacked in an act suggested by Bolsonaro ::

According to a Fenaj survey, 208 cases of violence against the press were recorded in 2019, resulting in episodes of discrediting the press and direct aggression. The number is 54.07% higher than last year.

President Jair Bolsonaro alone was responsible for 114 cases of discrediting the press and seven other cases of verbal aggression and direct threats to journalists in 2018, a total of 121 cases – 58.17% of the total.

For Braga, the data shows that Brazilian society is completely swayed by the policies of violence and hatred that have been in place in the country since Bolsonaro’s election.

“With so many attacks on professionals and the press in general, the President is institutionalizing violence against professionals in Brazil. This is very serious. When the Presidency of the Republic does so in any way, it empowers society to do so. The aggression of specialist journalists by supporters of Bolsonarism was very common. They think violence is a way of resolving conflicts and differences in society. That is unacceptable, ”says the President of Fenaj.

Regarding the Florianópolis case, she notes that the public space can and should be a place where the press can act, and although the citizen can exercise the right to the picture, nothing justifies the use of force.

“There is controversy and different interpretations by the operators of the image when the person is in a public space. As we understand it, there is no problem with the performance of the professional if there are no restrictions on the citizen. When it comes to public persons, this right to the image depends on the public interest of the information. We have to find the balance, ”adds Braga.

Recurring aggression

According to the Federation, the systematic attacks on the press increased in 2020: from January to September alone, Bolsonaro made 299 insulting statements against journalism, which corresponds to an average of 33 cases per month.

The majority, 259, are classified as discrediting the press if the president invests against journalism in general or against a specific vehicle. The rest was registered as a direct attack on professionals.

According to Marcelo Trasel, president of the Brazilian Association for Investigative Journalism (Abraji), the polarization and heated mood of the current political situation in Brazil makes the media consider biased when the news is unfavorable for their group.

“Suspicion of the press is fueled by the stigmatizing speeches of politicians such as the President of the Republic and several members of the National Congress, as well as high-ranking officials. These politicians effectively paint a target on the chests of all journalists, leading to social network harassment, threats, intimidation and, in the worst case, physical aggression, ”says Trasel.

A Unesco study published on November 2, International Day for the End of Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, found that 44 Brazilian journalists were killed between 2006 and 2019. 32 of these cases are unsolved.

According to Reporters Without Borders, the degree of press freedom in the country also declined with the arrival of the retired captain in power. Brazil currently ranks 107th in the world rankings for press freedom in 2020. A decrease of two positions compared to 2019.

Trasel adds that the media, used as a scapegoat for the country’s problems or singled out as an enemy of the state, is Bolsonaro’s recurring practice, a bad omen. “It’s a fascist tactic that sooner or later, when analyzing the history books, yields violent results.”

Collective rights threatened

In the same critical tone as the other interviewees, Olivia Bandeira from the executive coordination of Intervozes believes that the government’s attacks on journalists also pose a threat to freedom of expression in the broader sense.

“[As agressões] They violate the right of professionals to practice their profession and of Brazilians to receive information and to have access to quality information. This endangers democracy because democracy needs a free, pluralistic and diverse information environment in order to be effective ”, defends Bandeira.

She states that hostility towards skilled workers since 2019 never took place in the post-democratization period. “It is an attempt to silence any media that is contrary to the interests of the government, its members, and even its supporters. It’s press censorship. ”

Not only does Olivia believe that the authorities’ discrediting the press results in an information disruption that is deteriorating amid an unprecedented health crisis.

:: On the press day, journalists point to an increase in attacks against the profession ::

The representative of Intervozes also stressed that the attacks have a very machoist and misogynistic component, as a significant part of the threats and attacks are directed against female communicators.

Bandeira recalls that the Brazilian state has an obligation to protect journalism and its professionals, one of the many obligations entered into in international treaties. If the government continues to play that role, it believes the future will be even more worrying.

“The judicial system and the public authorities dealing with this issue must take action and take a position not to leave attacks and threats unpunished. Impunity increases the number of violations, ”he stresses the importance of mobilizing civil society and the whole category.

Guidelines for professionals

Abraji, who receives frequent complaints on the matter, published an online guide with guidelines for dealing with cases of harassment of journalists and attacks on social networks. The organization has an agreement with the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), according to which lawyers should provide initial information.

As well as speaking out against the reported cases, Abraji emphasizes that threats and physical attacks must be reported to the authorities.

