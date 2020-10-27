Bolsonaro’s “Interventor” in the UFC is reported to the MPF for

The Teachers’ Association of the Federal Universities of the State of Ceará (ADUFC-Sindicato) and Professor Cynara Mariano have jointly signed a representation forwarded to the Federal Ministry (MPF) to ask the President of the University Council (Consuni), Cândido Albuquerque, for information. on the resolutions presented during the virtual plenary sessions in September, on the support foundations that only impose on Consuni the approval of these decisions. Without guaranteeing a debate, the laws contradict the applicable laws and regulations that govern relationships between federal universities and support foundations.

The Representation also asked for clarifications regarding the refusal to include the eight student representatives elected by the Central Students Directory (DCE) of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) on the University Council. The MPF Anti-Corruption Core in Ceará must also establish a mechanism or process to permanently monitor the relationship between the Paulo Bonavides Foundation and the Cearense Research and Culture Foundation (FCPC) with the UFC. The complaint was made in an article posted on the ADUFC Sindicato website on October 16.

decisions

At a Consuni meeting in early September, the chairman of the above-mentioned body and rector of the UFC, Cândido Albuquerque, presented the council members with the resolution concerning the confirmation of the election of the members of the FCPC board of trustees. The point is that, according to ADUFC, the members had previously been sworn in without consulting the university’s superior council. However, a warning from the Ministry of Education (MEC) that this decision could not be made monocratically forced Cândido to submit the procedure to Consuni for review. However, the council members did not even have the opportunity to discuss or indicate naming options for the panel, as provided for in Decree 7.423/2010.

Cynara Mariano, associate professor at UFC Law School and consultant at Consuni, disagreed with this resolution. She cites Article 4 of Decree 7.423 / 2010, which ensures that half of the composition of the governing bodies of these companies must be “appointed by the parent body of the supported institution” and not just confirmed, as was done by the Rector. The teacher says that this vigilance is essential to ensure that transparency and fairness are respected in these processes as these units generate large revenues from federal public funds.

New case

A few days later, a new resolution by the President of Consuni accredited the Paulo Bonavides Foundation as a support foundation without complying with the protocol prescribed in Decree 7.423/2010. Cynara Mariano warns of the lack of two documents required by the above decree: the protocol of the Foundation advisory body to be accredited, the approval of the accreditation itself and the standard approved by Consuni that regulates the relationship between the UFC and the Foundation .

“Because in this (relationship) plan we see what the support foundation will do. I voted differently and said that no foundation could be accredited without this document because it was required by law and that we as directors could not approve the accreditation of a foundation without knowing what it would do, ”said Cynara. ADUFC announces that the accreditation of the Fundação Paulo Bonavides as a support foundation for the UFC was approved by a consuni without students or technical-administrative staff in the field of education with 18 positive votes (of which nine from advisers directly connected to the rectory) and 17 votes opposite.

Decree 7.423/2010

Decree 7.423 / 2010 regulates Law 8.958 of December 20, 1994, which provides for the relations between federal universities and scientific and technological research and support foundations and repeals Decree 5.205 of 2004, according to the text, in the application for registration and accreditation of these foundations must include other “Minutes of the senior college of the supported institution and the organs of the supporting foundation, from which the composition of the governing bodies of the company can be derived , business or professional institutions without being tied to the supported institution. “

tracking

Cynara Mariano is one of five professors who denounced political persecution by UFC President Cândido Albuquerque and Law Faculty Director Maurício Benevides. The case occurred in September of this year.

“Intervention”

In August 2019, Jair Bolsonaro (no party) appointed lawyer and professor Cândido Albuquerque as rector of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), who was the least elected in the public consultation with the academic community with 610 votes. First place with 7,772 votes was Professor Custódio Almeida.

UFC

We contacted the UFC to find out their position on the case. The institution’s press office informed us: “On the subject mentioned, which does not fall within the scope of ADUFC, the rector of the UFC says that he will not comment and that all decisions of the university council remain sovereign.”

Source: BdF Ceará

Edition: Monyse Ravena