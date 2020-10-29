Bone Cement & Glue Market | Major Gaints – Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Arthrex Inc., aap Implantate AG, Exactech Inc., Teknimed

In Bone Cement & Glue Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Bone Cement & Glue Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Bone Cement & Glue Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

The Global Bone Cement & Glue Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 1.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. This rise in growth can be attributed to the rising instances of sport related injuries.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Bone Cement & Glue Market are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Heraeus Holding, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Arthrex Inc., aap Implantate AG, Exactech Inc., Teknimed, CryoLife, Cardinal Health, and Tecres SpA.

Market Definition: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market

Bone cement & bone glue are two devices that are used to fix and join together fractured or broken bones. These devices clog and close up the free space between the artificial joints and the bone. These devices are in powder or liquid form and are used for the speedy recovery, and mending of bones.

Segmentation: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market

Bone Cement – Glue Market : Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Type

Bone Cement

Bone Glue

Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Application

Arthroplasty

Total Knee Arthroplasty

Total Hip Arthroplasty

Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

Bone Cement – Glue Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Bone Cement – Glue Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of higher intensity of sports, has risen the number of injuries suffered which will drive the market growth

Rising geriatric population of the world is also driving the market growth of these products

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Bone Cement – Glue Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Bone Cement – Glue Market

