Boom: Future Business Scope in the Global Pipeline Security Market

Research Dive has recently published a report entitled “Pipeline Security Market, by Product (Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Hazardous Liquid Pipelines, and Water), Technology (SCADA System, Perimeter Security, Industrial Control Systems Security, Video Surveillance & GIS Mapping, Pipeline Monitoring), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”

According to the report, the pipeline security market is expected to earn a revenue of $ 13340 million at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the demand of crude oil, natural gas, and water in the countries of the geographical entity is the major attributor of this growth.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market based on product, technology, and regional outlook.

The natural gas segment will be the most lucrative. The globally rising concerns about carbon emissions and adoption of eco-friendly alternatives in the industrial sectors is expected to influence the growth of the sector.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software is anticipated to experience notable growth in the near future. SCADA system assists the end-use industry personnel to analyze the raw data and take critical decisions while sitting far away from the actual location. SCADA further helps in solving the problems within a fraction of a second as it distributes, processes, and exhibits the data on Human Machine Interface (HMI) which helps the personnel to make the decision instantly. SCADA offers an exceptional solution to detect the underground and over the ground activities. These key factors are anticipated to drive the SCADA software segment in the pipeline security market.

Market Dynamics

Transportation of natural gas and crude oil via pipeline is cheaper compared to rail transportation which enables the manufacturers to transfer the products more efficiently with less cost. Moreover, pipeline infrastructure progress has experienced a swift growth in the recent years due to the rapid growth in the demand for crude oil. These are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Disturbance in agricultural and other land that are being used for construction and operation is expected to restrain the pipeline security market growth.

The growing demand for oil & gas in the developed and developing nation globally is anticipated to create better growth opportunities for the growth of pipeline security market in the near future.

Key Players of the Market

The report enlists the leading players of the market which include Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Silixa Ltd, OptaSense, Senstar Corporation., Modcon Systems LTD, Future Fibre Technologies and many more.

Furthermore, the report furnishes annual performance, financial status, and product portfolio of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

