BOPET Packaging Films Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2027

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Uflex Limited., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., SRF Limited, Retal Industries LTD, Fatra, a.s., Polyplex, Terphane, Esterindustries.com, Garware Polyester Ltd., CHIRIPAL POLY FILM, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xingye Polytech Co.,Ltd., Filmtech Company, Sumilon Industries Ltd., POLİNAS, Flex Films, Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., Bruckner Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, among other players

BOPET packaging films market is expected to reach USD 9.50 billion by 2027 growing at a rate of 5.2% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for advanced packaging solutions and rising awareness about the advantages of BOPET packaging films are the factors which are affecting the growth of the market positively in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate or BOPET is a polyester film which is produced using stretched polyethylene terephthalate. They usually have good tensile strength, excellent chemical stability, reflectivity, and electrical insulation. These packaging are widely used in application such as food & beverage, electrical & electronics, automotive industry, cosmetics & personal care, and other.

The countries covered in the BOPET packaging films market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

By Thickness Type (Thickness: 15 m, Thickness: 15-30 m, Thickness: 30-50 m, Thickness: >50 m),

Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive Industry, Others),

Product Type (Pouches, Sachets, Bags, Shrink Films, Stretch Wraps, Others),

Coating Type (Coated, Non Coated)

In September 2018, FlexFilms announced the launch of two new BOPET Films: FLEXMETPROTECT F-HBP-M and FLEXPET F-HPF. FLEXMETPROTECT F-HBP-M is a metalized BOPET films which have unique gas barrier offering high barriers to moisture and oxygen to nearly all applications including substitution of aluminium foil and FLEXPET F-HPF is a biaxially oriented nylon replacement which is made using patent-pending technology which offer great strength, high puncture strength, and thermoforming performance.

