Boron Compounds Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead: BASF, Boron Compounds, Rio Tinto Group

Latest research document on 'Boron Compounds' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

BASF (Germany),Boron Compounds, Ltd (Israel),Rio Tinto Group (United States),Borax Morarji (India),Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries (Japan),Russian Bor (Russia)Eti Maden (Turkey),ESK Ceramics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Gujarat Boron Derivatives (India),Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan)

What is Boron Compounds Market?

Boron is basically a mineral that is found in food and the environment. Boron compounds include all chemical compounds including the element boron. The market of boron compounds is growing due to the factors like its end use in the industry like ceramic and fiberglass. While some of the factors like availability of substitutes is hindering the market along with limited availability of boron ore which is too putting the market in backward direction.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Borax, Boric acid, Boric oxide, Sodium perborate), Application (Borosilicate glass, Fiberglass, Agriculture, Ceramics, Detergents & Soaps, Photography, Tanning, Cellulose insulation), Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing)

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Market Influencing Trends:

Potential applications in medical and thermoplastic industry

Growth Drivers

Growth in the application like fiberglass Industry is set to drive the market of boron compounds, along with this there is increasing demand for boric acid from ceramic tile industry which is also helping in market growth

Restraints that are major highlights:

Abundant availability of close substitutes

Opportunities

Easy availability of products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

