Botulinum Toxin Market Revenue & Regional Analysis Forecast to 2026

Asia Pacific botulinum toxin market share will garner significant gains through 2026 on account of rising disposable incomes, high growth rate of aging population and associated demand for facial cosmetic treatments. Botulinum toxin products are witnessing high demand in the region due to rising product awareness along with accessibility to new technologies. Moreover, there is rise in number of aesthetic surgeries with the availability of trained plastic surgeons in region.

The recent approval of the potent botulinum toxin Dysport, which is the first and only FDA approved toxin for the treatment of lower and upper limb spasticity in both pediatrics and adults, will offer several opportunities for the industry players over the coming years. A report suggests that global botulinum toxin market size will cross the USD 8.9 billion mark by 2026.

The botulinum toxin market is poised to gain exponential growth on the back of rising adoption of non-invasive cosmetic surgeries. Botox surgeries are in high demand across developing countries. According to the American Family Physician Journal, botulinum toxin injections are considered as one of the most common procedures in the U.S. Botulinum toxin injections are used in a number of intensive physiotherapy treatments. These injections provide multiple cognitive and physical benefits like minimal risk of contracture, reduced physical deformity and lower amount of pain & discomfort.

Aesthetic surgeries using botulinum toxin show long-lasting results with fewer side effects. Aesthetic applications accounted for 42.4% of the botulinum toxin market share. Increasing preference of patient for aesthetic surgeries which are technologically advanced and carried out under safety parameters may bolster product demand in future.

Industry revenues from the spa & cosmetic centers are estimated to showcase significant growth rate of 9.2% through 2026. The growth can be attributed to rise in number of cosmetic surgeries performed annually across the globe along with technological advancement in cosmetology which is driving the demand for botulinum toxin products. Moreover, other benefits offered by these centers like de-stressing and relaxation may contribute to the consumption of the chemical.

Companies operating in the botulinum toxin industry are focusing on implementing key strategies like acquisitions, business expansions and novel product launches to maintain a competitive edge over other related firms. Taking August 2020 for instance, Merz Therapeutics received FDA approval for its botulinum toxin therapy, Xeomin. According to reports, the therapy would be effective against upper limb spasticity.Currently, firms like Eisai Co, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Hugh source international ltd., Hugel Inc, Allergan, Galderma S.A., Medytox Inc, Merz Pharma, and Ipsen are pioneering the industry landscape with their innovative products and services.

