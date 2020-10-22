Bovine Serum Albumin Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Bovine serum albumin is found in whey proteins and milk in varying amounts. It occurs due to the leakage of the protein from blood serum in the milk at the tight junctions in the cells of the mammary gland. Bovine serum albumin (BSA) is one of the better-studied proteins. It has been widely applied in drug delivery due to its inexpensive cost and tolerance, and simple preparation. The structural features of BSA have a variety of amino acid residues that allows the binding of drugs or bioactive compounds presenting diverse physicochemical characteristics.

The global bovine serum albumin market is growing at a significant pace owing to the low-cost and stable nature of bovine serum albumin as a protein standard. Furthermore, rising applications in the food & pharmaceutical industries are likely to drive the demand for bovine serum albumin in the coming years. Likewise, the usage of bovine serum albumin in the biodegradable and edible food packaging industry may provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future.

The global bovine serum albumin market is segmented on the basis of method of preparation, grade, form, and end user. On the basis of method of preperation, the bovine serum albumin market is segmented into, cold ethanol fractionation, ion exchange chromatography, heat shock fractionation, and membrane filtration. Based on grade, the global bovine serum albumin market is segmented into, technical- & diagnostic-grade, reagent- /research-grade, and food-grade. On the basis of form, the bovine serum albumin market is segmented into, dry form and liquid form. On the basis of end-user, the bovine serum albumin market is segmented into life sciences industry, research institutes, food industry, and feed industry.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bovine serum albumin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bovine serum albumin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bovine serum albumin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bovine serum albumin market in these regions.

