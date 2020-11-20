Boygroup BTS releases new album «BE»

They are currently the most popular boy band in the world: BTS. The new album of the stars of K-Pop was created under the impact of the corona pandemic.

Seoul (AP) – Three months after their leap to the top of the US charts, boys’ group BTS has released their new studio album “BE”.

The eight-track album was described on Friday, among other things, by top South Korean pop musicians, including K-pop, as a product of their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic.

The album begins with the rather superficial lead single “Life Goes On” and ends with the English-language disco-pop track “Dynamite”, with which the seven-piece band was the first South Korean music group to take the top spot. in the US singles charts at the end of August.

Before the official release of the album, “Life Goes On” was released on Twitter as a teaser. The title has already been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The piece should speak on behalf of all those experiencing the “new normal” that Covid-19 brings with it, according to a statement from the BTS agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

In some titles the ideas and material of the band members were elaborated. Discussions about the role of a musician in times of pandemic have flowed into the production, singer Jimin said at a joint press conference in Seoul.

Working on the overall product was also an “act of consolation” for him. They experienced a situation where everything stopped, colleague Ji said. “We tried to express depressed feelings and thoughts.”

The generally Korean-language musical genre of K-Pop is becoming increasingly popular around the world. BTS, which debuted in 2013, is considered to be its most successful product. Earlier this month, the group won most of the awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, including the “Best Song” category for “Dynamite”.