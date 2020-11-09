Boygroup BTS wins at MTV Europe Music Awards

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed in various locations around the world. The guys from BTS turned out to be the big winners.

Budapest (AP) – South Korean teen group BTS has won the most awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The K-Pop band received four trophies on Sunday night, including in the “Best Song” category for their English-language disco-pop track “Dynamite”, with which they were the first South Korean music group to reach number 1 in the singles chart in the US in September.

Pop singer Lady Gaga was awarded in the “Best Artist” category and DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” was awarded “Best Video”.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards ceremony took place practically this year, performances by artists were recorded in various locations around the world and broadcast live. French DJ David Guetta was hooked from Budapest, and three members of the British four-piece band Little Mix (“Woman Like Me”) moderated from a stadium with a virtual audience.

The MTV Europe Music Awards have been presented annually since 1994. Fans can vote for their favorites online. Last year the musical gala was held in Seville, Spain.