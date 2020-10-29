Brachytherapy Market | Major Gaints – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Cianna Medical, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Argon Medical., COOK, Boston Scientific Corporation

In Brachytherapy Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Brachytherapy Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Brachytherapy Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global brachytherapy market is estimated to rise at a substantial CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rise in government initiatives.

Some of the major companies functioning in global brachytherapy market are ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG, ISORAY INC., Elekta AB (pub), Theragenics Corporation, BD, CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS, SUN NUCLEAR CORPORATION, iCAD, Inc., VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Cianna Medical, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Argon Medical., COOK, Boston Scientific Corporation, Best Vascular, Inc., CNMC Comapany Inc, MEDraysintell and Best Theratronics Ltd among others

Market Definition: Global Brachytherapy Market

Brachytherapy is a process that involves insertion of radioactive material inside the body. This is a radiation therapy which is mainly used for treating cancerous cell inside the body. Sometimes it is called as internal radiation. It is used in treatment of different types of cancers, such as Bile Duct Cancer, Brain Cancer and Breast Cancer among others.

According to the WHO report, it was estimated that 9.6 million deaths in 2018, because of cancer. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2015, more than 15.1 million people suffered from cancer while 8.7 million died due to cancer worldwide.

Segmentation: Global Brachytherapy Market

Brachytherapy Market : By Technique

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Image Guided Brachytherapy (IGBT)

Brachytherapy Market : By Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others

Brachytherapy Market : By Product

Brachytherapy After Loader

Brachytherapy Applicators

Brachytherapy Software

Brachytherapy Market : By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Brachytherapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Brachytherapy Market:

In September 2019, Akesis, Inc. received 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on its product “gamma stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) system”, this product will offer efficient delivery of high-precision intracranial treatments. With, this clearance this product will assist in market development for Akesis, Inc., by providing better solution to the cancer patients

In August 2017, Salutaris Medical Devices launched the trial of brachytherapy. It will be available for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The trial will help the surgeons to handel the SalutarisMD system (SMD-DA system) along with the anti-VEGF treatment regimen

Brachytherapy Market Drivers

Technological advancements in this field is driving the market growth

R&D investments by market players will propel the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of cervical & lung cancer in developing regions and developed health care infrastructure is boosting the market growth

Rising acceptance of minimal invasive surgeries may fuel the market in the forecast period

Brachytherapy Market Restraints

Higher reimbursement in field of radiation therapy, is acting as a restraint for the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market can hamper the growth of the market

Side effects of the treatment will also restrict the market in the forecast period

Opportunities in the Brachytherapy Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Brachytherapy Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

