Brake on waiting lists. Government signs agreement with Grupo Lusíadas to treat non-Covid patients – Executive Digest

Given the current public health context and during the meetings with the Ministry of Health last week, LS is adapting the units in the north of the country – Hospital Lusíadas Porto and Hospital Lusíadas Braga – to be more active in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the Need to intervene in the consultation, diagnosis and treatment of other non-Covid-19 pathologies.

This agreement follows the deployment of the Ministry of Health on November 3rd and indicates that the units of the National Health Service (SNS) should see a suspension of the “non-urgent relief activity” with regard to the implementation of the emergency plan, which due to its nature or clinical priority, there is no life risk to users. “

This emergency implies even greater growth in waiting lists, which are currently on the order of 1 million consultations, 100,000 exams and more than 60,000 operations.

In a statement, LS also states that it has been in direct contact with ARS Norte and has initiated the accession process to the agreement, which in addition to doubling the installed capacity for SIGIC – already informing and operating – the hospitalization of patients with medical pathology in the acute phase.

On the other hand, capacity negotiations with a reference hospital in Porto are still being finalized in order to further accelerate the execution of urgent operations on the waiting list in a total of 25 medical and surgical beds.

Lusíadas Porto Hospital is also examining the possibility of adapting its care profile to contribute to the hospitalization of patients with Covid-19 and is waiting for the Ministry of Health to update the relevant protocol, which should be based on the experience associated with the average hospital stay on the average Infirmary and intensive care unit as well as the respective effective costs of the NHS hospitals.