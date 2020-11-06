Brasil de Fato launches “Prefectometer” to help voters

Brasil de Fato is launching the “Prefectometer” this Thursday (5th). It is an interactive platform through which voters in the municipalities of São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Recife and São Luís can find the candidate who will best respond to their demands.

Here’s how it works: the voter responds if they “agree”, “disagree” or “neutral” 12 statements on some of the main areas of public administration such as labor rights, health, transport, education and land reform. The voter’s choices are crossed with the positions that the candidates themselves sent to Brasil de Fato, and it is from this cross that the mayor estimates the degree of affinity between the two.

Find out now which application you have more affinities with!

“All of these issues are monitored daily in the Brasil de Fato productions and we believe they are of enormous importance in the choice of the candidate who will rule for the next four years,” says José Bruno Lima, coordinator of the special projects for Brasil de Fato.

In addition to being compatible with the candidates who answered the questionnaire, the voter can also compare the previous statements made by the competitors on the selected topics.

For Lima, the platform is proving to be even more important in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevents many candidates from publishing their proposals due to the restrictions on social distance.

“We have a very unusual election process this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many candidates have little time for election propaganda in the media and there are also many restrictions on street campaigns. “

The platform will certainly provide voters with even more tools, in a simple and visual way, to choose their leaders with whom they have a greater affinity for ideas and political position, ”he concludes.

Access the platform through the Brasil de Fato website.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas