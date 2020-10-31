Brazil maintains a level of more than 150,000 new cases

The consolidated numbers for the week that ended this Saturday (31st) show the country has been unable to keep the number of new cases of Covid-19 below the 150,000 level every seven days. Brazil recorded data below this mark in the second week of October. Both in the following period and in the last days of the month, the total number of contaminated people exceeded the limit.

These data are much less meaningful than those recorded between June and September. During those months, the country had more than 300,000 cases a week. Nevertheless, with a value of over 150,000, Brazil is one of the countries where the most patients with Covid-19 are most registered. According to information from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), new cases have increased in nine states.

In the southeast, Rio de Janeiro (from 9,254 to 11,154) and São Paulo (from 26,621 to 26,872) were laid off. In the south, Santa Catarina (from 10,213 to 13,962) and Rio Grande do Sul (from 11,384 to 13,500) also had the highest number of infected people. In the northeast region, there were more cases in Pernambuco (from 3,297 to 3,673) and Paraíba from (2,242 to 2,491). In the north, Pará (from 5,639 to 6,314) and Acre (from 524 to 539) reported more meaningful records, and in the midwest there was an increase in Mato Grosso do Sul (from 2,588 to 2,745).

The death certificates grow more slowly each week. Between Sunday (25) and that Saturday (31), 2,980 deaths were confirmed. It is the first time since the end of April that the sum of seven days is less than three thousand. The total number of fatal cases of the new coronavirus reached 159,883 (31) this Saturday. 406 deaths were confirmed in one day. The total of contaminated patients is 5,535,460 and 18,802 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours alone.

Governors mobilize for vaccines

The National Forum of Governors is organizing an audience with the World Health Organization (WHO) to initiate dialogues about the vaccine against Covid-19. The aim is to align work on the vaccine in Brazil with the measures developed by WHO worldwide. The Governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), will be the representative of the forum in conversation with the Brazilian doctor Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Workshop for America. .

There is also an expectation of a meeting with the Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello. The group that understands how the paste will articulate itself once an immunizer is approved by Anvisa, mainly with a view to including the vaccine in the National Immunization Plan. The agenda also includes meetings with the Presidents of the Chamber and Senate with the aim of guaranteeing resources for the vaccination campaign.

“We need to know the volume of resources to ensure this huge vaccination operation, and Congress will approve that amount. Regardless of the vaccine, it will be difficult for governments and local authorities to immunize without the support of the federal government if it is scientifically approved and approved by Anvisa, ”explains Dia.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severa (SRAS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

