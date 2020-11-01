Brazil starts in November and tops the 160,000 death mark

This Sunday (1), according to Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), since the pandemic began, Brazil reached 5,545,705 cases and 160,074 deaths due to the Covid-19. São Paulo remains the state with the highest number of cases (1,117,147) and deaths (39,331). Last week’s consolidated figures also showed that Brazil has been unable to keep the number of new occurrences of Covid-19 below the 150,000 level every seven days.

Conass said 191 deaths and 10,242 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

:: Winter sickness? In the event of uncontrolled reproduction, covid-19 does not choose a season:

Another problem is the increase in cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). Ten Brazilian capitals are showing an upward trend according to the InfoGripo bulletin (30) published last Friday by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz). According to the study, 97.7% of positive results for respiratory viruses are due to the new coronavirus.

The syndrome is one of the consequences of severe Covid-19, which accounts for more than 97% of cases.

The cities with signs of an increase in registrations are Aracaju (SE), Florianópolis (SC), Fortaleza (CE), João Pessoa (PB), Macapá (AP), Maceió (AL) and Salvador (BA) – São Paulo (SP ), Belém (PA) and São Luís (MA) show moderate growth for long-term trends. The analysis, which covers the period between October 18 and October 24, found that of the 27 capitals, only seven showed a downward trend in indicators of cases and deaths.

:: Covid: England and Austria enter a lockdown with a new wave in Europe ::

