Brazil surpasses 150,000 deaths from Covid-19

As of Saturday (10), Brazil passed 150,000 deaths from Covid-19 and a total of 5,082,637 cases, including non-fatal events. The exact number of registered deaths is 150,198, of which 559 are today. In the past 24 hours, 26,749 people domestically have confirmed they have the disease. The data comes from the National Council of Health Secretariats (Conass).

This Friday, the world saw a record of new cases of contamination from coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 350,766 people were confirmed infected in just one day. It’s the second time in the same week that the global numbers have reached unprecedented levels. On Thursday (8) the total number reached 338,779 infections.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like the Respiratory Severity Acute (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

