Brazil tops 160,000 deaths from Covid-19 – World

Covid-19 has already caused 160 074 deaths in Brazil after a further 190 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced this Sunday.

Brazilian authorities confirmed reports of 10,100 new cases of illness this Sunday, bringing the number of infections with the new coronavirus to 5,545,705, which has been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began.

According to the Ministry of Health, 4,980,942 infected people have recovered from the disease, while 404,689 infected people are under medical supervision.