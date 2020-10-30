Brazil’s diplomatic corps “tries to reduce the damage”

On October 22, Chancellor Ernesto Araújo rejected criticism of the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy during the graduation ceremony at the Rio Branco Institute, the academy of the Brazilian diplomatic corps known as Itamaraty. On this occasion, the ambassador mentioned that at the last UN General Assembly only the American President Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro spoke of freedom.

“Brazil speaks to the world about freedom. If this makes us an international pariah, then let’s be a pariah,” the ambassador defended.

On the flip side, however, Itamaraty’s staff are trying to lessen the impact of the country’s isolationism as it is closely linked to Trumpism and defends conservative narratives in multilateral forums.

This was confirmed by diplomat Antonio Cottas Freitas, who has been part of the Foreign Ministry since 2004, in an exclusive interview with Brasil de Fato. According to him, professional diplomats are directly feeling the consequences of Araújo’s ideological maneuvers and are concerned about current political decisions.

“Those who are abroad represent this foreign policy, they represent Brazil there. They are questioned and put to them. It is difficult. On the one hand, you have a duty to follow instructions and be a good professional. On the other hand, there are not only conflicts of political consciousness. For example, when a right-wing government and someone who is more left-wing, something like that happens … but nowadays there are conflicts that openly contradict national interests, “says Freitas.

“It’s difficult. But you have to accept it and try to minimize damage if possible. The point is to reduce the damage in advance if possible. The Itamaraty structure does not make it easy, however.”

Referring to the declaration made by the Chancellor a week ago at the close of the Rio Branco Institute, Freitas underlines the fact that an international pariah has concrete consequences for people, businesses and other national interests.

The exclusion of investment opportunities, difficulties in trade negotiations and in relations with neighboring countries, obstacles that, according to the diplomat, did not exist, should only be exacerbated.

“It is in no way positive to be an international pariah. To be excluded from round tables, to be alone in the corner while the countries that make up the largest package of world GDP negotiate international rules and norms and define trade flows, investments and partnerships elsewhere, ”said Freitas.

On the same occasion, Ernesto Araújo also criticized the multilateralism and diplomacy of previous governments, saying that Brazil will lose its identity until President Jair Bolsonaro takes power because the country “has stayed too long to itself, sung of past glories, old ones Trophies dusted off and forgotten to take part in this year’s championship ”.

During his speech, the Chancellor denied being part of the so-called ideological wing of the government, but criticized “godless Marxism”.

However, the debates of the Alexandre Gusmão Foundation (Funag), which is affiliated with Itamaraty and sponsors conferences and workshops related to international relations, show the opposite.

Topics such as combating communism and globalism, as well as other anti-scientific ideas, have become an integral part of the foundation’s event schedule.

Foreign relations ambassadors and professors have lost ground to bloggers, militants and pro-government columnists.

According to Cottas Freitas, the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy is contradictory, based on confrontation with its enemy, in which those who question or disagree with its positions are persecuted, attacked and restricted.

According to him, this narrative is increasingly taking over the state apparatus to improve the reach of conservative narratives.

“They sacrifice everything for internal propaganda, very shady, problematic, sow division and create conflicts and confrontations within the country. It’s a nightmare, ”commented the diplomat.

Allies of Trumpism

During a conversation with the graduates last week, Ernesto Araújo told freshmen diplomats that they were entering a “renewed Itamaraty” that signed trade agreements with the world’s largest economies and technologically advanced countries such as Japan and Israel, as well as partnerships with major financial centers like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Since Bolsonaro’s inauguration, however, foreign policy alignment with the United States has been under scrutiny and has been the subject of criticism.

It all begins with the fact that Brazil gave up its developing country status before the World Trade Organization in exchange for US support for joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the club of “rich countries”.

An anti-China narrative, which also emulated that of the current United States government, disrupted the production process of the coronavirus vaccine, which was developed by Chinese company Sinovac in collaboration with the Brazil-based Butantane Institute.

According to Antonio Freitas, which is confirmed by experts, bilateral negotiations have favored only the United States, as was the case with the iron export agreement.

He emphasizes the fact that a country with Brazilian dimensions should under no circumstances submit to any other nation, no matter which one.

“This is not an alliance with the US. It is an alliance with an extremist faction in the American political system. It’s not the Republican Party, it’s Trumpism. This is the most obvious and colossal mistake or the most violent violence against the diplomatic traditions of Brazil and the interests of the people, ”affirmed the diplomat.

The likely scenario of Trump’s electoral defeat in the November 3 elections will also affect Brazil’s position on the world stage.

Without the Republican in the White House, the diplomat believes the United States will continue to be an imperialist and interventionist power, but the Bolsonaro administration will face greater challenges on human rights and environmental issues as its conservative positions on these issues already exist criticized at global level.

“Because the bet on Trump was so big, the two governments must undoubtedly try to establish new channels of dialogue. In the short term, however, the environmental problem could prove to be an Achilles’ heel in relations between Brazil and the United States. Since the US affects the whole world, it will likely affect Brazil’s relationship with the world at large. “

He also believes that implementing a deeply conservative “Christian foreign policy” harms the secular 1988 federal constitution.

Deprecated diplomatic tradition

Revolutionary rhetoric and the “renewed Itamaraty” bet, praising the actions of previous republican administrations, reaches the middle of the Bolsonaro mandate with little success and depends on the results of another country’s presidential election to determine its future.

Despite Ernesto Araújo’s speech, the extent to which this new foreign policy is actually being implemented internally is still a big question.

“How far are the people in Itamaraty, the high-ranking diplomats, pushing this, be it through opportunism or ideological orientation? How much has this permeated into Itamaraty? How is this structured among other government agencies that are also involved in foreign policy and diplomacy, such as the military and the Treasury sectors? “Asks the diplomat.

Cottas Freitas reiterates the idea that diplomacy should primarily follow constitutional principles and guidelines in order to safeguard the rights of Brazilians.

In order for this to happen, he defends a kind of diplomacy with regard to international relations that seeks the autonomy of Brazil and cooperation with neighboring countries and regards a unified Latin America as a powerhouse.

A universalist diplomacy that appeals to all countries including China, Russia, the US and the EU, and pays special attention to relations with African countries that share historical and social ties with Brazil.

“This is the great Brazilian tradition. It’s our bread and butter, which we have always done. Brazil is not a country with military power, we have no imperialist territorial ambitions. What we need to do to improve the living conditions of the Brazilian people. For this purpose we need good relationships. It’s not good to be isolated and a pariah. On the contrary: it is a disaster. “

Brasil de Fato awaits Itamaraty’s response.

Published by: Rogério Jordão