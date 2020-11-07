Brazil’s local election candidates will be supported by Bolsonaro this fall – World

Jair Bolsonaro’s plan to elect large numbers of Allied mayors and councilors in the local elections on November 15 to pave the way for his larger project to be re-elected president in 2022 is on the verge of failure, and candidates will be helped to find examples of this all over Brazil, but especially in the three largest cities and electoral colleges of Brazil, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. A week before the first round, and despite the persistent use of the image and the President’s support, none of its candidates seem to stand a chance of winning, and soon in the three cities that can decide on the 2022 presidential election. Despite everything, the reporter Celso Russomanno, IURD candidate heavily supported by Bolsonaro, gives the dispute nine comfortable points in front of the mayor and candidate for re-election, Bruno Covas, which however fell and was published in the poll on Saturday it is in second place with 16%, 12 points less than Covas with 28%. Desperate, Russomanno has already deleted all references to the “godfather” Bolsonaro from his election campaign. In Rio, the electoral stronghold of the Bolsonaro clan, the mayor and candidate for re-election, Marcelo Crivella, Bishop of the IURD, although he met in Brasília with to make his support even clearer, the President does not exceed 15% versus 31% of the election leader, the former mayor Eduardo Paes. In Belo Horizonte, the third largest Brazilian city, Bolsonaro elected mayor candidate Bruno Engler can only miraculously dream of victory as he brings together only 4% of the vote intentions, compared to 65% of the current mayor and candidate for re-election, Alexandre Kalil.

details

Mixed news

Bolsonaro picked up a strange message of support for the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, because when he asked his supporters to vote for him, he added that “there was no problem” if they didn’t want to vote.

Worried son

Despite his father’s support, Carlos Bolsonaro, a candidate for re-election as councilor in Rio de Janeiro, admitted to adjutants that he is unlikely to be re-elected as people fail to understand that he almost never appears on the board because he helps his father in Brasília.