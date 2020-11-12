Breakthrough with «Heimat» – cameraman Gernot Roll is dead

Munich (dpa) – “Buddenbrooks” on the one hand, “Ballermann 6” trashy film on the other – director and cameraman Gernot Roll didn’t commit to a genre.

Since the beginning of his career in the 1960s, he has made a wide range of films. “His great art is the variety of subjects, which he knows how to translate excellently into grandiose images,” praised the then Bavarian Prime Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) in 2014 when he awarded Roll the honorary prize at the Bavarian Film Prize. Now the director and image designer is dead, he died Thursday with his family, the 81-year-old’s relatives announced through a public relations agency of the German news agency in Munich.

Roll, born in Dresden on April 9, 1939, was enthusiastic about cinema from an early age. At the age of 14 he began training as a cameraman and then worked at the DEFA Studios in Berlin-Babelsberg. His first film as an assistant to the camera: The fairy tale film «The tree that sings and rings». “Every kid in East Germany still knows this,” Roll said last year.

In 1960 he went to West Germany. He wanted to move forward and saw no chance in Babelsberg. His first stop: Bavaria Film in Munich. He has shot series such as “Graf Yoster gives himself honor” or episodes of the ARD crime series “Tatort”.

Roll’s breakthrough came with Edgar Reitz’s famous 16-hour TV series “Heimat – Eine deutsche Chronik” in 1984. “That was the best time of my professional life,” Roll revealed a few years ago at the “Süddeutsche Zeitung “. Reitz also experienced the collaboration as something special. “The images we were looking for should have their roots in shared memories. This brought us closer. “

Many films followed, such as Caroline Link’s Oscar-nominated film “Jenseits der Stille”, the 2019 docudrama “Brecht” or Helmut Dietl’s social satire “Rossini or the murderous question of who slept with whom” . Roll often directed himself, for example in the children’s film classic “The Robber Hotzenplotz” from 2006.

And then there was the other side, like “Ballermann 6”, a superficial comedy about people drinking alcohol from buckets on the beach. 5.5 million viewers wanted to see the film, which hit theaters in 1997 and returned to an idea from film producer Bernd Eichinger, who recruited Roll as a director. “When he asked me if I wanted to do it in addition to the camera, I said yes. And they still are today, “explained Roll. The film” Werner eiskalt “is also part of his work, as is the comedy” Mannersache “, which he directed with comedian Mario Barth.

Roll has dealt with this tension calmly in his work. “Even a comedy like Ballermann, which relies only on juxtaposed gags, is extremely difficult to pull off in terms of cinematic prowess. You have to work very carefully, it has to be right, “he explained once. He is not afraid of contact.

Indeed, his work is remarkable, as evidenced by the numerous awards that Roll has received: several Grimme awards, for example for the three-part TV series “Die Manns – Ein Jahrhundertertroman” by Heinrich Breloer, the German Camera Prize, the German Film Prize and many others.

His death is a loss for the Munich film world. Roll loved the movie, his wife Rita Serra-Roll is in the industry too, his son is actor Michael Roll. He became friends with Joseph Vilsmaier, who died in February, and who, like him, was a cameraman and director. The two were regular guests of traditional Bavarian curling at FilmFernsehFonds Bayern. For the rest, he liked more down-to-earth and loved his job, as he explained at the age of 80. “Doing nothing is an unusual situation for me. I haven’t learned this in my entire life. “