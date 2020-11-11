Breast Implants Market Growth Drivers, Application Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Breast implants market trends are driven by the rising spending on breast augmentation procedures stemming from increased focus on body image and self-esteem. Since 2006, breast augmentation has been the top cosmetic surgical procedure every year, all across the globe. As per American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the breast augmentation procedures in the United States alone rose by 37% over 2000-2016.

The complications and side-effects of breast implants such as leakage and swellings may hamper the market growth, while on the other hand, adoption of technology will further encourage customer preference towards breast implants. According to a new research report, global breast Implants market size will surpass US$4.6 billion by 2025.

Textured breast implants are witnessing high customer demand due to preference for stiffer and naturally shaped breasts. Based on Virtual Medical Centre, around 90% of breast implants procedures carried out in Australia used textured implants over round implants. Textured breast implants market is set to grow at 10.6% CAGR through 2025.

In 2018, breast augmentation industry generated revenue of more than USD 1.9 billion. Breast augmentation is gaining massive popularity among women as the procedure restores breast volume loss after pregnancy or weight reduction. It also enables achieving more rounded breasts and better size symmetry. Rise in the number of women who opt for breast augmentation procedures may foster industry size over the coming years.

In 2018, Latin America breast implant market, led by Brazil accounted, for USD 307 million. Societal pressure on women to conform to popular notions on beauty is further prompting women to opt for these augmentation procedures. Moreover, expansion of beauty industry along with rise in medical tourism in the region due to cheaper cosmetic procedures will favor regional business growth.

India breast implants market is expected to showcase growth rate of 15.1% through 2025 on account of a growing economy and rise in disposable income of people in the age group of 35-45 years. Growing focus of women on enhancing looks along with awareness regarding breast implants will favor industry growth.

Leading companies offering breast implants globally are HansBiomed, Allergan, Groupe Sebbin, Cereplas, Arion Laboratoires, Mentor, Ideal Implant, Establishment Labs, Sientra, and GC Aesthetics. With extensive investment in R&D to produce innovative products, these companies are eying to expand their product portfolio and gain competitive advantage.

