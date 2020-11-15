Bremen Literature Prize 2021 for Marion Poschmann

Poetry often leads a dark existence. Marion Poschmann is now honored for her new volume of poetry.

Bremen (dpa) – The 2021 Bremen Literature Prize goes to Marion Poschmann. The Berlin-based author will receive the € 25,000 prize for her poetry volume “Nimbus”, the Bremen Senate announced on Saturday.

The 50-year-old’s work transfers the tradition of natural poetry into the era of climate change and species extinction with great sense of form, the jury said in explanation.

The prize will be awarded on January 18, 2021 in the Bremen Town Hall. According to the Senate of Culture, the Bremen Literature Prize was awarded for the first time in 1954. Since 1977, an additional prize has been awarded. This is endowed with 6000 euros and will go to Jana Volkmann for her novel “Auwald” in 2021.