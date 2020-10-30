Brexit was a mistake and the EU has to keep Britain close, Barroso defends – Executive Digest

Former President of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso, today described Brexit as “one of the greatest political mistakes in contemporary history” but defended the importance of the European Union (EU ).

In an open training session for journalists dedicated to the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union and organized by the Lusa Agency in collaboration with the European Commission, the former European Head of State recalled that he had repeatedly warned then British Prime Minister David Cameron against hold a referendum. “Because the risk was very high”.

He complained, however, that Cameron, knowing that he preferred to stay in the EU, got conditioned and “was hindered by the Eurosceptic sector” of the Conservative Party.

“It’s an extraordinary mistake. The UK has the right to choose to leave. It is absolutely legitimate not to want to be a member of the European Union. (…) The problem in the UK, however, is that the result was exactly the opposite of what the leaders wanted, which shows that it is a mistake, ”he said.

“This is one of the biggest political mistakes I have known in contemporary history,” said the ex-President of the European Commission.

Regarding future relations, he was “confident” in a post-Brexit deal because of the EU’s interest in “keeping the UK as close as possible” and respecting the referendum result.

“The UK is a very important power not only from an economic point of view. Only two European countries sit on the UN Security Council [Reino Unido e França]“He emphasized and also referred to the influence of English culture and the British media.

On the other hand, he noted that the UK “will of course lose its global influence” outside the EU, which is one of the three most important global players alongside the US and China, which make decisions in forums such as the G20.

“We Europeans want the UK to be as close as possible and that is exactly what should happen and I want it to happen,” he said.

The UK left the EU on January 31, 2020 after a referendum in 2016 that saw 52% of voters vote to leave.

There will be a transition period until December 31, 2020, during which the country will continue to apply the rules of the European bloc and maintain access to the internal market.

Negotiations for a post-Brexit deal resumed last week, days after London said they were “closed” due to differences over issues such as rules on economic competition and access for European fishing boats to UK waters.

In the absence of an agreement, tariffs will apply to trade between the UK and the European bloc from January 1, 2021.