Brexit with consent? Internal Market Commissioner Talks 50/50 Chances of Winning – Executive Digest

The end of the transition period for the UK to leave the European Union (EU) is fast approaching and there is still no agreement in sight. Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, believes the chances of reaching a consensus are currently 50/50.

In an interview with the TV channel France 2, the Commissioner made it clear that the EU knows exactly what it is ready to accept and what conditions must be implemented for access to the European market. Quoted by Reuters, Thierry Breton says that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Britain will have more to lose than the EU.

It should be remembered that the UK left the European Community in January this year, but the consequences of this decision will not be felt until January 2020. During the so-called transition period, the advantages of EU membership, such as freedom of movement, were not impaired for the time being.

According to Reuters, the negotiations that have been going on for several months now aim to protect trade relationships worth a billion dollars a year and avoid possible additional quotas, fees or taxes.

Earlier this week, both Michel Bernier and David Frost, who are responsible for leading the negotiations on the EU and UK sides, announced that there are still many differences. The fishing industry is one of the main points of contention, along with establishing rules to resolve potential trade disputes in the future.