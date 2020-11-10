Brian Johnson no longer believed in his return to AC / DC

Due to his hearing problems, Brian Johnson had effectively closed the chapter on AC / DC. But then a little miracle happened.

London (AP) – After a hiatus of several years, AC / DC will release their new studio album on Friday. For “Power Up” singer Brian Johnson returned to the microphone.

The singer left the band in 2016 due to severe hearing problems and didn’t think a return was possible. “For me it was the end. Nothing more to do if you can’t hear, “said Johnson of the German news agency.” At the time I had been in the band for 36 years and I thought to myself that you couldn’t have it all. you never expected, like deafness “.

At the final concerts of the “Rock Or Bust” tour, Johnson, who had joined the band in 1980 as the successor to the late Bon Scott, was represented by Guns ‘N’ Roses singer Axl Rose. “When you are told you have to stop, it feels like you have no legs, it’s terrible,” the 73-year-old recalled. “Luckily, I just covered myself with a bottle of whiskey. I didn’t do drugs, I didn’t need a psychiatrist. I told myself that now I have to be strong. “

The unexpected return of AC / DC was possible because a specialist had developed a hearing aid for Johnson. The front man is thrilled with his “new, technical, wonderful invention” and hopes to be back on stage with the band soon.

AC / DC originally wanted to perform this year. The pandemic prevented this. “We’ve been rehearsing for two weeks,” Johnson said. “Then they all flew home and three days later this virus arrived.”