Brigadists have been without a daily reception since September

Amid the worst fires in the country’s recent history, brigade members who have worked in critical areas such as the Amazon and the Pantanal have been without daily rates since September, according to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). necessary for food, accommodation and travel.

According to the federal government itself, around 1,400 brigade members are currently active in 17 federal states and in the federal district.

Remember: Pantanal: rain doesn’t help and fire has already destroyed 93% of the Encontro das Águas Park

“Brigadists from Bahia, Piauí, Pernambuco, for example, when they come here [Pantanal] You must receive the daily rates for food and accommodation. There are many kilometers and they have to eat, sleep, etc. So far, however, nobody has received anything, everyone works without the daily allowances, ”says Márcio Yule, coordinator of the National System for Preventing and Combating Forest Fires (PrevFogo) in Mato Grosso do Sul, who is responsible for the work of the brigade members who work in the fight fire in the Pantanal.

PrevFogo, connected with Ibama, has the competence to coordinate the necessary measures for the organization, implementation and operationalization of activities in connection with education, research, prevention as well as control and fighting of forest fires and fires.

The coordinator states that the amount should actually be passed on to the professionals before the trips. “According to the norm, according to the payment law, you have to receive before you travel. Because it is money that you get to cover. If not, you pay for the work, ”he denounced.

Read more: How environmental agency dismantling is directly related to forest fires

Environmental policy

Information is another element of the political and ecological management crisis in the federal government. The last confusion occurred on Wednesday (21) when Environment Minister Ricardo Salles ordered the brigadists to stop working due to a lack of resources.

Two days ago, the minister was rejected by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who broke the order and publicly declared the extraordinary transfer of resources of R $ 16 million from the Ministry of the Environment. “Everything is already resolved. Yesterday [quarta-feira]It was agreed that the Treasury Department would release the blocked resource, “Mourão said.

However, the shared resource is insufficient to settle the accounts. The agency has debts of more than 19 million, according to a statement by Ibama President Eduardo Bim. Pending accounts include power, vehicle deliveries, and aircraft rentals.

Another structural problem facing the agency is the lack of specialists to deal with the deteriorating environmental problems that are expected in the country in the years to come. As forecast in Ibama’s annual internal audit report, the portfolio has a deficit of 2,821 employees. The same document indicates that in 2021, for the first time, the number of vacancies will be greater than the number of vacancies.

Read more: Persecution, Fraud, and Dismantling: Government Enhances War Against Environmental Inspectors

Another warning from Yule is this reality in a scenario where the climate perspective doesn’t help. “There is a forecast, some climate forecasts, that it will be four years of drought. And we’re in the second. What worries you is that. ”

It is no coincidence that, contrary to current practice, the PrevFogo coordinator defends the expansion of the work of the brigade members.

“All this time we have been discussing a permanent brigade. Not a fight, but a brigade during the time other than the critical time in the first semester. She works with an integrated fire management and works on the formation of voluntary brigades in stake farms, the training of workers and residents. “

Brasil de Fato contacted the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) and Ibama for information about the brigadiers’ payment, Ibama costs and fire fighting measures for the next few years of drought. However, MMA stated that it is Ibama’s responsibility, although the agency’s budget is dependent on the portfolio. Ibama, in turn, only returned after the report was published.

Edition: Marina Duarte de Souza