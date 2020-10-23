Bring Your Own Device Market To Witness Massive Growth BlackBerry Limited, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, EisnerAmper

The growing small and medium-sized enterprises across developed and developing economies are driving the growth of the bring your own device market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the growth of the bring your own device market. Furthermore, the growing applications of bring your own devices in various verticals is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Leading Bring Your Own Device Market Players:

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), BlackBerry Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., EisnerAmper LLP, IBM Corporation, Ivanti, MobileIron Inc., Mobit Technology Solution, VMware, Inc.

Bring your own devices refer to employees using their personal devices, such as smartphones, personal computers, and tablets, in order to connect to their organizational networks. It saves money by reducing the requirement to buy new devices for each employee. It also helps in accelerating productivity by offering the employees the satisfaction to work on their own devices. The growing proliferation of smartphones and services such as 4G LTE is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Bring Your Own Device Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the bring your own device market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bring your own device market with detailed market segmentation by component, device, deployment type, vertical and geography. The global bring your own device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bring your own device market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the bring your own device market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bring your own device market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bring your own device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

