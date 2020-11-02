Britain could “beat the coronavirus in the spring,” guarantees Boris Johnson – Executive Digest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this Monday that the country “could defeat the coronavirus in spring 2021,” says The Mirror.

The Prime Minister informed the House of Commons that Covid-19 could be defeated due to technological developments such as drugs, tests and vaccines.

However, this statement was considered “exaggerated” as Johnson made other promises in his previous interventions that would fail without being able to beat the virus. It is recalled that Johnson said in March last year that the country could turn the tide in 12 weeks and in July put in place a plan to achieve “significant normalcy” by Christmas.

The Conservative leader carried out this intervention in the context of the update of the four-week blockade plan in parliament, which will begin this Thursday.

The UK Prime Minister praised the advances in treatment, mass testing and ongoing work on a vaccine, believing that “these technological developments will, taken as a whole, make it possible to defeat the virus in the spring. We will defeat him just as humanity defeated all other infectious diseases. “

“I am not alone in this optimism, but I cannot pretend the journey is easy and we don’t have to make painful decisions for everyone,” he concluded.

Remember that for the next four weeks everyone must stay home and only go out for essential tasks. All non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be closed and citizens will be asked to stay home.