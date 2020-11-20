British Booker Literature Prize for Scots Douglas Stuart

London (AP) – This year’s British Booker Literature Prize goes to Scottish native Douglas Stuart for his novel “Shuggie Bain”. It is based on the author’s childhood and is set in Glasgow in the 1980s.

In it he tells the story of a boy who has a poor and alcoholic mother. The novel was “bold, terrifying and life-changing,” jury president Margaret Busby said Thursday night at the online ceremony in London. After the announcement, Stuart remarked, “My mom is on every page of this book and without her the book and I wouldn’t be here.” He died of alcohol addiction when he was 16.

Stuart said at the ceremony that he always wanted to be a writer. It is the 44-year-old’s first novel. He moved to the United States 20 years ago and works there in the fashion industry.

The Booker Literature Prize is endowed with 50,000 pounds (just under 56,000 euros). The prize is awarded to authors who write in English and whose works appear in Great Britain.

This year, four young women were among the six authors on the shortlist. British newspaper “The Guardian” described the shortlist as more diverse than ever, as four of the candidates are black. Many of them come from the United States, but they have very different roots.

Last year, the Booker Literature Prize went to two authors once. The awards went to the English Bernardine Evaristo and the Canadian Margaret Atwood. Evaristo received the award for his book “Girl, Woman, Other”, Atwood for the novel “The Testaments”. In fact, the rules prohibit the sharing of the UK’s top literary prize for around 25 years. The jury was unable to agree on one of the two works.

For a long time the award was called the “Man Booker Prize”. In January 2019, however, investment firm Man Group announced its retirement as a sponsor. The prize has been awarded since 1969 and was reserved until 2013 for authors from the British Commonwealth and Ireland whose novels were published in the United Kingdom. Since 2014, authors from other English-speaking countries are also admitted.

The International Booker Literature Prize, on the other hand, awards the best foreign-language novels translated into English published in Great Britain. The cash prize always goes equally to the author and the translator. This award was recently awarded to Marieke Lucas Rijneveld from the Netherlands for her novel “The Discomfort of Evening”. At 29, she is the youngest author to receive the UK’s top prize.