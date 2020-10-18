Brumadinho: Advisors refute Vale’s advertising

The Paraopeba Basin was hit by mud from the Córrego do Feijão Dam in Vale on January 25, 2019. A little over a year later, the mining company spread the news widely in Minas Gerais. on the grounds that the water of the Paraopeba River will be recovered. Questioned recruitment from people closely monitoring community recovery.

Remember: One Year of Brumadinho’s Crimes: Lives are still being destroyed, but worth reaping again

The propaganda is backed by a study by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and even suggests that the water is cleaner than it was before the crime. The research was carried out by the Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Technical Research (Coppe / UFRJ) and analyzed water samples from April, May and August 2019 and March 2020.

The conclusion is that the water quality would improve. The publication suggests that wastewater, for example, is now more harmful to water than the effects of environmental crime.

However, the Minas Gerais Water Management Institute (Igam) as well as the Independent Technical Advisors (ATIs) maintain the recommendation that water from the Paraopeba River should not be used on the route that covers the communities from Brumadinho to the boundary of the facility Retiro Baixo hydropower plant in Pompéu (approx. 250 km from the break).

Also read: Brumadinho: Without access to exams, there could be a million people with heavy metals in their blood

Counterpoint

The three Independent Technical Advisors (ATIs) operating in the Paraopeba region – the State Association for Environmental and Social Protection (Aedas), the Guaicuy Institute and the Core for Advising Dam-Affected Communities (Nacab) – condemn this what they refer to as “irresponsibility” Von Vale in publishing the study. Technical advisors are groups of professionals charged with providing independent information to those concerned.

The main question relates to the date chosen for this study to be widely disseminated: the day before a Tuesday hearing (6) that discussed preliminary relief and various water requirements: new water abstraction from the Paraopeba River, Inquiries from Vale SA for water supply, access to data of those affected and water shortage of those affected.

Find out more: Brumadinho: The waters of the Paraopeba River cause death and deformities in fish

The audience

One of the most important guidelines from the audience is the continuity of the emergency relief aid, which is slated to end in October. Date however questioned by the beneficiaries. According to Aedas’ information, the hearing did not result in a court decision for the time being. Two more hearings will take place on October 22nd and 23rd.

Brasil de Fato MG asked Vale for answers, but the mining company didn’t respond.

:: Receive news from Minas Gerais on your WhatsApp. Click here ::

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Rafaella Dotta