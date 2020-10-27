Bruno Costa Carvalho gives up the race for the presidency of Benfica the day before the elections – sport

List C pulled out of the running for Benfica’s election this Tuesday.

Read the full statement:

“ALL P’LO BENFICA

ANNOUNCEMENT: LIST C WITHDRAWN

To the members and supporters of Sport Lisboa e Benfica,

After careful consideration, List C candidates took part in the elections for Sport Lisboa e Benfica, representatives of the TODOS P’LO BENFICA movement. The decision not to run this candidacy has already been communicated to the chairman at the General Assembly.

Giving up is neither part of our club’s DNA nor part of ours. However, the circumstances imposed on our list and in this electoral law, and above all the main interests of Sport Lisboa e Benfica, compel us to suspend this project, despite the belief that we will continue to be the one who best secures the future of Benfica.

The only reason that leads us to take this stance is because we want us to always manifest, not to share an opposition that should add a new cycle of change to the benfiquistas.

We publicly defend the need for a single list of alternatives to the current management, but this has not been possible due to the apparent lack of will and humility of other candidates, who unfortunately never sought consensus.

So we diligently leave it to each Benfica player to vote for the most suitable option for Benfica’s future.

One single certainty that we want to convey to all Benfica fans: The TODOS P’LO BENFICA movement will continue to defend a really strong and democratic Benfica with the same commitment and fighting spirit from October 29th.

To everyone who believed until the end and who contributed to this change project with their Benfiquismo, our deep thanks and the certainty that we will stay with you and at Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Everything for Benfica ”