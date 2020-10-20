Bruno Costa Carvalho’s candidacy provided a list for Benfica’s elections – Sport

The ‘Todos P’lo Benfica’ movement, led by businessman Bruno Costa Carvalho, formalized the handover of the list of candidates to the governing bodies of Benfica this Tuesday morning in the Estádio da Luz.

The candidates Bruno Filipe Costa (seated member of the Finance Council), José Barão das Neves (Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Assembly) and Bernardo Crespo (Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors) submitted the list with the signature of the members, which corresponded to 12,000 votes.

At the reception of the list, to which the letter C was assigned, were General Secretary João Salgado and the Chairman of the General Assembly Board (MAG), Virgílio Duque Vieira.