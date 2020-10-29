Brussels gives green light to EDP to purchase Viesgo’s renewable energy business – World

The European Commission this Thursday gave the green light to Spanish company Viesgo’s purchase of the renewable energy business by the Energias de Portugal group (EDP), as the transaction “does not raise competition concerns”.

In a statement, the European institution states that “it has approved the takeover of Viesgo Infraestructuras Energéticas de España by EDP de Portugal in accordance with the Community Merger Regulation”.

“The Commission came to the conclusion that the proposed acquisition does not raise competition concerns given its limited impact on the relevant markets,” Brussels said in the press release.