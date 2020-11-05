Brussels is more pessimistic about the eurozone recovery in 2021 amid the pandemic – Executive Digest

The European Commission today revised downward the pace of economic recovery in the eurozone in 2021 due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic and now estimates it will only increase by 4, after falling 7.8% this year. 2% will recover.

In the autumn economic forecasts published today, Brussels is slightly improving its macroeconomic forecasts for this year and is now assuming a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) of around 7.8% in the single currency area, a negative record compared to a decline of 8 in the mid-summer forecasts in July .7% was recorded.

For the 27 Member States as a whole, the Commission has improved last July’s forecast by nine tenths and now expects a decline of 7.4% this year compared to 8.3% in the summer.

However, given the worsening epidemiological situation in Europe, the downward revision of the pace of recovery next year is more significant as Brussels removes almost two points from the summer projection for GDP growth in the euro area in Europe from 6.1% to 4.2% in 2021 and also worsened the prospect of recovery across the Union. For the next year, economic growth of 27 is expected at only 4.1%, compared to a 5.8% increase in July.

Brussels estimates that the recovery will continue in 2022 with economic growth of 3% in both the euro area and the EU.

Recalling that the European economy experienced a “strong recovery” in the third quarter of this year, as restrictions imposed by Member States in the spring to contain the spread of the pandemic were gradually lifted, the Commission notes that “however, the resurgence of the Pandemic “There has been disruption in recent weeks as national authorities put new public health measures in place. “And warns that the recovery forecasts published today may even be revised downwards.

“The epidemiological situation means that growth forecasts over the forecast horizon are exposed to an extremely high risk and an extremely high level of uncertainty,” he warns.