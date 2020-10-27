Bulgaria Biopesticides Market to Dominate Worldwide by 2024

The research report on Bulgaria Biopesticides Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Bulgaria biopesticides market size crossed USD 22 million in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 43.5 million by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 9.5% over 2018 – 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Bulgaria biopesticides industry is characterized by. The Bulgaria biopesticides market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment regions, and competitive landscape.

Upsurge in the output of local products owing to foreign direct investment in Bulgarian agricultural sector will encourage domestic players to be more competitive. New and innovative product launches will foster various growth opportunities for emerging players. Substantial shifts in consumer preferences towards the products free from toxic elements will boost the biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants penetration in Bulgaria. In addition, increasing organic cultivation in the country over the forecast period will enhance the growth for biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants industry.

The overall Bulgaria biopesticides industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Bulgaria and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Bulgaria accounted for a revenue size of over USD 20 million in 2017 owing to the growing technology & innovations related to biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants and an increase in their applications scope. Surging crop loss owing to the various crop-related diseases & insects and change in farming practices will augment the Bulgaria biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants market size. In addition, upsurge in the demand for high-quality crop yield owing to the rising organic food demand will enhance the overall product portfolio.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Bulgaria biopesticides industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Agro-Bio Trading, Prima Organic, Agro World 98 Dobrich, AgroBioStim, Agro-Bio Trading, AGRIA, AgroBioStim, Agro World 98, Sembodja, and Dobrich. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

