Bulgaria signs an agreement with the United States to exclude Chinese companies “for the protection of 5G networks” – World

Bulgaria, along with other Balkan countries, has signed an agreement with the United States of America (USA) on the security of the high-speed wireless network to exclude Chinese hardware suppliers.

Bulgaria joined North Macedonia and Kosovo, the neighboring countries that also signed the “Clean Network” security agreement on Friday.

The US Embassy in Sofia said Bulgaria “is joining a growing alliance of countries and companies committed to protecting their 5G networks from unreliable suppliers”.

During the signing ceremony of the agreement with Bulgaria, U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Keith Krach said in a video that the agreement is vital to national security, economic prosperity and stability in the region .

This deal is the result of efforts by the Donald Trump administration to exclude Chinese Huawei and other Chinese companies from the new fifth generation network.

Members of the US government campaigned in Europe and elsewhere against the inclusion of Huawei, a company that has been blacklisted for posing a threat to national security and spying on its technology on behalf of the Chinese government.

China argues that the US initiative is being driven by trade issues.