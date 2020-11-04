“Burning the caatinga means creating more deserts,” says one expert

The number of fires in the country has increased in recent months, mainly in the Amazon and Pantanal. But also cerrado, pampas and caatinga are threatened by forest fires. Around 1,500 animal species live in the Caatinga and are threatened by fire. In Pernambuco, fire fighters have observed around 250 fire incidents in native vegetation in the hinterland of Pajeú alone since the beginning of August.

The President of the Center for Environmental Research in the Northeast (CEPAN) and postdoctoral researcher in biology, Severino Ribeiro, was the interviewee of the week in Revista Brasil de Fato Pernambuco. The researcher explained that these fires can be irreversible to the soil: “Science still has no answer on how to return, how to restore, how to restore this area.”

Furthermore, he believes the federal government’s actions and omissions have directly influenced the increase in fires and deforestation in the country: “There has always been an environmental problem, but we have never had an absence and a breakdown”. Check out the interview:

Brasil de Fato: The Caatinga occupies an area that corresponds to 11% of the national territory and covers the states of the northeast and north of Minas Gerais. What are the main effects of fires in the area?

Severino Ribeiro: Caatinga is a kind of plant formation that is actually caatingas because we have different types of caatinga: tree, shrub and herb species; and this type of dry forest savannah vegetation occurs only in our country.

The frequency of outbreaks of fires that used to have a normal regime – several Brazilian ecosystems are burning as a natural cycle of their operational dynamics – is now such that due to human activity we are increasing the frequency of these fires and this is true for all Brazilian ecosystems.

Today live, observe, feel the effects of climate change, the temperature is rising. And in our region, the northeastern region, where a large part of our caatinga is located, these effects of climate change are much more common, much more persistent, and act to a greater extent.

The caatinga is a semi-desert, we have a semi-desert condition here, and climate change is expanding and intensifying the formation of new deserts through a process called desertification. They are people who deliberately burn the native vegetation to open pastures, open the agricultural border to make allotments; and today these crimes are much more common.

What we see in Brazil is a tragedy: the Pantanal burned 24%, this is data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). What we are witnessing in Brazil today is a tragedy that is not documented in any historical series of surveillance systems that have followed the progress of fires and deforestation in Brazil.

The fires are already a few kilometers away from the Serra da Capivara National Park, which is a World Heritage Site and where the first traces of man on the American continent can be found. How is it possible to fight the spread of fire?

We have Parque da Capivara and Chapada do Araripe, another very important region in terms of geodiversity, sociocultural hieroglyphics and rock art. The Chapada do Araripe is also home to a globally critically endangered species called the Soldadinho do Araripe. and the Serra da Capivara is perhaps the most important historical, cultural and paleontological site in the world. Everything we see here, the progression of the lines of fire, the increase in the outbreaks of fire; All of this could be controlled

It is unacceptable that the state of Pernambuco does not have a system to monitor combustion and deforestation. We have free systems like Mapbiomas that do this. We have free systems that can be regionalized through our National Space Research Institute (INPE) to aid our state inspection agencies, and our state lacks a surveillance system to understand, combat, prevent and plan. Combating burn requires planning, and this can only be done through monitoring and investigation.

Although the caatinga is also burned, it has been set aside in comparison to other vegetation in the country, despite having a rich biodiversity that is exclusively Brazilian. What would you attribute this fact to?

We have profound changes in the dynamics of the caatinga function when we are on fire. Since it is a dry xerophytic vegetation, it burns more easily. We look at this landscape and see this vegetation full of twisted white leaves; hence the name Caatinga, which means white forest. This name was given by the visual effect the caatinga has when it loses its leaves. It is a strategy that vegetation must conserve water.

So it burns faster because it is naturally drier vegetation. There is a process to which science still has no answer, how to return, how to restore, how to restore that realm; It’s a process called desertification.

Desertification occurs due to poor land use practices, that is, when we cut off native vegetation, burn it and put it in a field. After a while, this area loses its fertility, so the farmer goes to another area, cuts, burns and plants. This is a very common socio-ecological dynamic in Brazilian semi-arid. We call it Coivara, slash and burn in agriculture.

Burning the caatinga means we are building more deserts, and as we build more deserts, when we expand that area of ​​desertification, we feed back poverty. Those Sertanejos who will lose their land that has the potential to be cultivated to produce food; Instead of settling on his estate, in his little town, in his little country, he will come to town to look for work and to look for food.

At a public hearing in the Senate, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles criticized excessive measures to protect biomes and suggested raising cattle to contain fires. How does this type of positioning affect society’s understanding of conservation?

Minister Salles does not understand anything about the environment. He uses all of this rhetoric using various and varied dates that are false and inconsistent with reality. This daydream of the “fireman ox” is a joke for us technicians and researchers.

A very interesting piece of work appeared in a very respected scientific magazine called Science Advanced, one of the most widely read scientific magazines in the world and a professor at UFMG [Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais]Raoni Rajão was able to prove that only 2% of Brazilian farmers cause damage in the Amazon region, it is bad apples. As these rotten apples take the stage, they gain in importance, they gain a voice and that voice destroys Brazil’s image on the international stage.

This means a reduction in investment, barriers to our agriculture, and several restrictions on the signing of international agreements, as we are witnessing this soap opera, which, due to Brazil’s environmental barriers, has failed to comply with the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur; he says he will come, but not the next day. There is an uncertainty in the speech by the Brazilian government about what is on the Brazilian environmental agenda, and it is terrible in every way: economic, environmental and moral too.

Between 2019 and 2020, the budget for hiring personnel to prevent and fight forest fires in federal areas was cut by 58%, although 2020 was the year with the highest number of fires in Brazil’s history. How do you monitor this action by the Bolsonaro government and how is it affecting the environment?

In today’s federal government, this type of event has become increasingly common for the past two years. I’m going to rewrite a prosecutor who made a lovely quote for us to understand how a government official’s speech plays a very important role. Here’s what he said that the Amazon is like an exchange: when the government sends a positive signal, the stock goes up; If the government sends a negative signal, the stock market will fall. and it is the same in the Amazon. If the government says, “Oh, I’m not going to punish prospectors, I’m not going to punish people who run criminal pastures, I’m not going to burn the mining machines,” then what about deforestation in the Amazon? Go up! What happens to the wetland fires? Go up! What happens to the fires next to an environmental protection unit like the Serra da Capivara National Park? Go up!

There was always an environmental problem, but we never had an absence and we took it down. No supervision, little money for the ministry, little money, that’s what happened. Now carve up, talk about livestock, purposely remove conservation orders from mangrove and sandbar areas, and reconfigure the National Environmental Council (Conama) which is the maximum social participation in decision-making for the Brazilian environmental agenda. This is not a political speech, it is a technical speech of confusion that does not bring us the tragedy of living in outbreaks of fire and in the total absence of prevention. It is a political will, there is no other explanation.

Source: BdF Pernambuco

Edition: Vanessa Gonzaga