Burns exes and laughs while watching their suffering – world

Kevin Marks, 48, set his ex on fire, leaving her with 80% of her body burned. The man was taken to a high-security psychiatric clinic after the horrific attack. The case took place in Scotland.

The terrible incident happened on June 25th in a car. The man laughed wildly when he saw the woman rolling on the floor to put out the flames that covered her body.

Later the victim, Ann Drumond, died in Glasgow Hospital when doctors concluded that her injuries were so severe that she could not survive.

The police arrested Marks and charged him with murder. But the man justified himself in court on the grounds that his sanity was so weak that he could not be held responsible for his actions. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia.