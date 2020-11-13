Busbar Trunking System Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities

Busbar Trunking System Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Busbar Trunking System Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Busbar Trunking System Market. Busbar Trunking System Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

Global Busbar Trunking System Market to reach USD 11 billion by 2025.Global Busbar Trunking System Market valued approximately USD 5.90 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising energy consumption because of increasing urbanization & industrialization, cost & operational benefits of busbar over cables and increasing concerns towards energy efficiency are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Busbar Trunking System Market. Besides this, the unstable cost of raw material hinders the market growth. A busbar is used in power distribution that conducts electricity inside a switchboard, distribution board, and other electrical devices. Busbar trunking system distributes the electric power by using aluminium or copper busbar with proper protection to provide damage prevention of cables by any means. Busbars are becoming popular because they provide more safety and convenience. The busbar has several benefits over traditional cables, the low trunking and cabling cost and the installation time is also less than traditional cables. Busbar trunking systems are mainly implemented in those applications where a quick electricity supply is required like remote areas. The busbar trunking systems can be categorized on the basis of power ratings which include low, medium and high power, type of insulation of air insulated and sandwich insulation. Some of the developing nations including Africa and the Asia Pacific are increasing investment to expand of distribution and transmission network to fulfill electricity demand in the remote and off-grid areas which has raised the demand of busbar trunking systems.

ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, PLC., GE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Larsen & Toubro, C&S Electric Limited, Legrand SA, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, IBAR (EMEA) Ltd., KGS Engineering Ltd., Megabarre Group, Naxso S.R.L, DBTS Industries SDN. BHD., E.A.E Elektrik A.S., Entraco Power, Gersan Elektrik as, Graziadio & C. S.P.A,. Nova Ltd., Pogliano S.R.L

