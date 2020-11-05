Business Analysis with COVID-19 impact on Coatings Resins Market

The global coatings resins market is expected to generate a revenue of $52270 million at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period, according to the recent report published by Research Dive.

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Increasing applications of automotive refinish coatings in vehicle maintenance is expected to boost the growth of the coatings resins market. Moreover, growing demand for elegant architectural structures and stylish furnishings is also estimated to fuel the growth of the coatings resins market during the upcoming years.

The rising cost of raw materials is the major restraint to the growth of the coatings resin market.

Biodegradable products such as coatings resins are gaining popularity in the global market due to the imposition of strict government regulations is creating many opportunities for the coatings resins market.

The report has bifurcated the market into segments based on type, technology, application, end-user, and regional outlook.

Acrylic resin type segment will be the most lucrative

Acrylic resin type segment is predicted to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. The acrylic resin is in high demand as it is waterproof, low cost, and acts as a protection against stains. This is the reason fueling the growth of the segment.

Water-borne resin segment will be the most profitable

The water-borne resin segment accounted for the highest market size in 2019 and is further predicted to continue the growth during the forecast period. The increased demand of the water-borne resins by manufacturers of automobiles and décor has enhanced the growth of the segment in upcoming years.

Architectural segment will be the most promising

The architectural segment is estimated to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. The reason behind this growth is the increasing construction projects across the globe.

Building & Construction segment will be the most gainful

Building and construction segment will garner a high revenue in upcoming years, according to the report. This growth is attributed to the growing construction activities in developing countries and increasing investments in the coatings resins market.

Asia-Pacific Region will dominate the market

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market with the highest revenue share. This is due to rapid growth in construction activities in developing countries such as India, Singapore, China, and Malaysia.

Leading players of the market

The report enlists the leading players of the global coatings resins market which include The Valspar Co., Dow Inc., Nuplex Industries Ltd., Hexion Inc, Bayer AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Allnex, Evonik Industries AG, and many more.

The report also recapitulates many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

