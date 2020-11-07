Business Intelligence Market Competitor Analysis, Marketing Strategy, Revenue Analysis, Future Opportunities

The insights provided in this Business Intelligence market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information, about industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. This information and market insights assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

The Business Intelligence market report studies wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. Besides, Business Intelligence market analysis makes an assessment of the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the specific forecast period. This report encompasses estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help client to take decision based on futuristic chart. The verified and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used watchfully while structuring this Business Intelligence market research report. This market report helps unearth the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies.

Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

Key Players:

Microsoft,

SAP,

IBM,

TABLEAU SOFTWARE,

Oracle;

SAS Institute, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Pegasystems Inc. announced that they had purchased the assets of Infruid Labs, which will help in enhancement of Pegasystems Inc.’s product portfolio and enhance the customer experience for the existing products and services provided by the organization through better visualization and interpretation experiences.

In January 2019, Continuum Managed Services announced that they had acquired Brightgauge. This acquisition is a strategic decision taken by Continuum Managed Services which will significantly improve the customers serviced by them and will help enhance their presence globally.

Key Segmentation: Business Intelligence Market

By Component (Platform, Software, Services),

Data Type (Structured Data, Unstructured Data, Semi-Structured Data),

Technology (Mobile, Cloud, Social, Others),

Deployment Model (On-Demand, On-Premises),

Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Fraud Detection & Security Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Network Management & Optimization, Workforce Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management, Others),

Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Business Intelligence Market

Business Intelligence Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Business Intelligence Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Business Intelligence Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Business Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Business Intelligence Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Business Intelligence

Global Business Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

