Businesses can continue to seek support for the September economic rebound

Companies have until this Saturday to submit the application for support for the advancing recovery for the month of September and may also cover October as this is already possible under the new rules of this regime.

Social Security opened a new deadline for employers to submit the request between October 29 and October 31. She made it clear that this could be used to request assistance for September, adding that “As part of the Extraordinary Assistance Measure for Gradual Return to Work from October 29, employers can apply for assistance for the month itself and for the previous month. “

“It will also be possible to request the support request for the new billing interruption intervals, which are foreseen in DL 46-A / 2020 from July 30th, introduced by DL 90/2020 from October 19th [que reformulou a medida do apoio à retoma progressiva]”refers to the information on the Social Security website.

Companies that have already delivered the order for the month of October and intend to “change the variation in the billing break” can do so by having to cancel the order that has already been placed and formulate a new one.

Support for the month of October can also be formulated if the deadline for submitting applications starts in November, according to an official source from the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security.

The return to work support came into effect in August, replacing the simplified “dismissal” which was reformulated to cover a greater number of situations, with the changes introduced taking effect in October.

The new formulation now covers companies with annual sales interruptions between 25% and 40%, which means that normal working hours (PNT) in the months of October, November and November can be reduced to a maximum of 33% in December.

For employers with a payroll interruption of at least 40%, the reduction in PNT per employee can amount to a maximum of 40%, while for employers who have registered a payroll interruption of at least 60%, the reduction in PNT must not exceed 60%.

The rules apply to the months of October, November and December 2020.

On the other hand, and this was another change measured in companies with a 75% or more sales disruption, the reduction in PNT per worker can be as high as 100%. For this step of the hardest hit companies, social security support is more important and equals 100% of workers’ compensation if the reduction in working hours exceeds 60%.

The support with a temporary reduction in normal working hours lasts one calendar month and can be extended monthly until December 31, 2020. The government has already admitted to extending the measure until 2021 if necessary.