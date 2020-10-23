Butantane accuses Anvisa of delaying vaccine; Pazuello says he will

The crisis caused by President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) about the possible vaccine against the new corona virus received new pages on Thursday (22).

On the day the death toll from Covid-19 reached 155,900 and the number of cases in Brazil was 5,332,634, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), there was growing uncertainty about the arrival of a vaccine in the country .

One of the reasons for the uncertainty was the statement by the Director General of the Butantane Institute, Dimas Covas, that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is delaying approval to import the raw material that will enable the manufacture of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac in Brazil.

According to Dimas, he sent a formal request for an exceptional clearance of the import of the product on September 23, but was informed that Thursday that the analysis will only be carried out at a November 11 meeting.

“I am dissatisfied and afraid,” he said to Folha de S. Paulo. “A release in two months is no longer an exception,” he added.

The director said butantane is already ready to make 40 million cans from the raw material that would come from China. However, since it takes 45 days to produce, the first doses of the immunizer would not be ready until January when the delay is confirmed.

The day before, Bolsonaro Rádio Jovem Pan had informed that the government would not buy the Chinese vaccine even if Anvisa approves it. He claimed that there was “a lot of discredit” in relation to the immunizer. “We won’t buy China, that’s my decision. I don’t think it’s safe enough for the population, ”he said.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello also responded on Thursday to the threat of resignation due to political clashes over the vaccine with a public demonstration of submission to Bolsonaro. In an outdated meeting at the army officers’ transit hotel in Brasilia, he put the crisis in hot water with the president and denied that there was any friction between the two.

“Gentlemen, it’s that simple. One commands and the other obeys, but we have affection,” said Pazuello. “Oops, the vibe is here,” said Bolsonaro, trying to be funny.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas